University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's honor roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president's list.
Locals honored include:
- Clarence Brookins-Jackson of Athens, president’s honor roll.
- James Garland of Athens, president’s honor roll.
- Tristen Nixon of Athens, president’s honor roll.
- Chloe Rinke of Athens, president’s honor roll.
- Isaiah Romano of Athens, president’s honor roll.
- William Akridge of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Ashley Bunker of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Taylor Callaway of Braselton, president’s list.
- Camila Candamil of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Gabriella Conner of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Tai Dang of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Jonathan Davidson of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Randall Edge of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Carri Haigh of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Thy Hoang of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Jonathan Howell of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Patrick Hutson of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Mackenzie Kiser of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Breanna Maxwell of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- William Mikels of Braselton, president’s list.
- Kieu Nguyen of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Jacob O'Brien of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Brittany Prince of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Brianna Ricker of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Chloe Ross of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Colin Rustay of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Karen Siha of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Mckenzie Smith of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Jenna Sutton of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Anabella Tolone of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Joshua Towe of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Abigail Turbeville of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Vanessa Vazquez of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Sarah Walls of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- Caroline Weatherly of Braselton, president’s honor roll.
- David Siha of Brasleton, president’s honor roll.
- Leia Brown of Commerce, president’s list.
- William Cobb of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- John Coggins of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Alexia Cruz of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- William Hart of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Monica Lagares-Tovar of Commerce, president’s list.
- Ashton Lord of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Morgan Marr of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Raymond Nichols of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Lauren Porter of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Madison Smith of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Donovan Smith-Hernandez of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Francisca Valle of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Sarah Watson of Commerce, president’s list.
- Jacob Welch of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Marlaina Wilkes of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Jessica Wood of Commerce, president’s honor roll.
- Jaiden Arada of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Evan Booth of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Kendall Brown of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Hampton Buchanan of Hoschton, president’s list.
- Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Alexander Christensen of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Matthew Clark of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Peyton Corley of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Marycatherine Cox of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Ross Frechette of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Jessica Garcia of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Ella Gessner of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Zachary Hames of Hoschton, president’s list.
- Keller Hayes of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Emma Howerton of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Madelyn Huff of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Theodore Lopata of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Alison Lyttle of Hoschton, president’s list.
- Brody Millwood of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- John Misley of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Steffani Pass of Hoschton, president’s list.
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Kayla Smith of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Julianna Spry of Hoschton, president’s list.
- Luke Starling of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Wyatt Straksis of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Ariana Street of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Marcus Tipton of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Noah Walksler of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Thomas Williams of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Kou Xiong of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Mary Yeager of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Katelyn Ziegler of Hoschton, president’s honor roll.
- Addison Zwemke of Hoschton, president’s list.
- Joseph Briggs of Hoshton, president’s honor roll.
- Kevon Arnold of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Alyssa Bartoletta of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Katy Beller of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Joseph Blackstock of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Ashley Brehm of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Erin Cook of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Charles Cosmano of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Alejandro De Villena of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Cameron Dean of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Shara Finch of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Megan Hanlin of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Danielle Hansard of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Grayson Holbrook of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Michael Holcombe of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Kristiyana Masheva of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Jennifer McColskey of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Anna Katherine Mccrary of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Savannah McGee of Jefferson, president’s list.
- Margaret Mizenis of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Avery Phillips of Jefferson, president’s list.
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Nicholas Purdum of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Wesley Raker of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Christian Salais of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Abbie Sheppard of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Madison Sims of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Joseph Sims of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Sophia Stopher of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Hao Tran of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- McKenzie Ulmer of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Miguel Vilchis Tinoco of Jefferson, president’s list.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Angel Willis of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Lucy Xiong of Jefferson, president’s honor roll.
- Ezekiel Brown of Maysville, president’s list.
- Cody Dodge of Maysville, president’s honor roll.
- Ruthie Harris of Maysville, president’s list.
- Sarah Presley of Maysville, president’s honor roll.
- Emelia Thompson of Maysville, president’s honor roll.
- Hoke Wade of Maysville, president’s list.
- Ella Whitfield of Maysville, president’s honor roll.
- Lane Greene of Nicholson, president’s honor roll.
- Megan Milian of Nicholson, president’s honor roll.
- Avery Haddon of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll.
- Paige Kelley of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll.
- Lillie Woodall of Pendergrass, president’s list.
- Jessica Cisneros Lerma of Talmo, president’s honor roll.
