University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president’s honor roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president’s list. Honorees included:
- Blaine Booth of Hoschton, president’s list
- Nicholas Cosby of Nicholson, president’s list
- Elizabeth Davis of Jefferson, president’s list
- Jaylen Dorsey of Commerce, president’s list
- Laney Fields of Commerce, president’s list
- Eric Garcia of Athens, president’s list
- Robert Holbrook of Jefferson, president’s list
- Carson Keavney of Pendergrass, president’s list
- Emily Kollman of Jefferson, president’s list
- Justin Long of Commerce, president’s list
- Catherine Martin of Jefferson, president’s list
- Savannah McGee of Jefferson, president’s list
- Kalvin Nguyen of Jefferson, president’s list
- Josee Parson of Homer, president’s list
- Sarah Tate of Jefferson, president’s list
- Ashley Acton of Homer, president’s honor roll
- Cameron Adams of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Kayli Allen of Flowery Branch, president’s honor roll
- Kathleen Allen-Pendley of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Isabella Ascenzo of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Katherine Aviles of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Ryan Bagley of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Dagny Berger of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Alexa Berry of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Lily Bourgeois of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Christopher Bozeman of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Ashley Brehm of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Lauren Brown of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Kelli Burke of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Karlee Caldwell of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- James Chambers of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Mary Chambers of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- John Coggins of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Tai Dang of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Jonathan Davidson of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Rea DeVera of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Destiney Dempsey of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Cody Dodge of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Jenna Duck of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Daniel Dzimianski of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Randall Edge of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Jessica Favreau of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Alexis Florentine of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Emily Free of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Sara Free of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Carmen Garcia of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Mitchelle Gousse of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Megan Hanlin of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Courtney Harris of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- William Hart of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Erika Hernandez of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Jenna Hertzog of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Grayson Holbrook of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Heather Howell of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Jonathan Howell of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Abram Huey of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Moheb Ibrahim of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Tucker Jones of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Paige Kelley of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Shafiya Khan of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Mackenzie Kiser of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Cherish Kitchens of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson, president’s honor roll
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Hunter Martyn of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Rachael Maxwell of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Allison McCall of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Maggie McGhee of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Mariah Millsap of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- John Misley of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Stacy Moua of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Ally Navas of Jefferdon, president’s honor roll
- Tristen Nixon of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Seth Nurmi of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Shelby Pacholke of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Alisha Paul of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Brittney Payne of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Keri Pirtle of Nicholson, president’s honor roll
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Darby Quakenbush of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Allison Ramirez of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Mackenzie Revell of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Brianna Ricker of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Chloe Rinke of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Dakota Robertson of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Denver Robertson of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Isaiah Romano of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Zachary Saine of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Kyala Shabani of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Brookelyn Simmons of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Joseph Sims of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Mckenzie Smith of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Donovan Smith-Hernandez of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Jordan Stewart of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Ariana Street of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Taylor Strickland of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Allison Tant of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Ashley Thomas of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Joshua Towe of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Amber Tullis of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Erica Turrubiartes of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- McKenzie Ulmer of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Sandy Vang of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Noah Walksler of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Marquis Wallace of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Sarah Walls of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Jacob Welch of Homer, president’s honor roll
- Samuel Wells of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Angel Willis of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Carissa Wood of Nicholson, president’s honor roll
- Jessica Wood of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Nicole Wucinski of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Katy Beller of Jefferson, president’s list
- Camila Candamil of Braselton, president’s list
- Joshua Lassiter of Hoschton, president’s list
- Kaitlyn Roper of Braselton, president’s list
- Chloe Smith of Braselton, president’s list
