University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2023 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's honor roll.
Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president's list.
Honorees included:
- Sarah Walls of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Chad Sutton of Athens, on the president’s honor roll
- Morgan Sheppard of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Alison Pendley of Pendergrass, on the president’s honor roll
- Natalie Regan of Talmo, on the president’s honor roll
- Makenna Sims of Maysville, on the president’s honor roll
- Brooklyn Craymer of Maysville, on the president’s honor roll
- Christina Romero of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Jessica Cisneros Lerma of Talmo, on the president’s honor roll
- Lauren Carlisle of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Erin Cook of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Destiney Dempsey of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Lindsey Goodwin of Hostchon, on the president’s honor roll
- Keller Hayes of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Isaiah Jean-Baptiste of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Mari Kennedy of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Dawson Malecki of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Holly Hughes of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Keri Pirtle of Nicholson, on the president’s honor roll
- Erica Turrubiartes of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Hagin McWhorter of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Dylana Kent of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Marissa Maraccini of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Madison Sims of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- John Misley of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Kayla Smith of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Kou Xiong of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Peyton Aukland of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Lauren Porter of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Ashley Bunker of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- William Akridge of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Olivia Azevedo of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Tai Dang of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Alejandro De Villena of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Rea DeVera of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Emily Dostie of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Carri Haigh of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Zachary Hames of Hoschton, on the president’s list
- Megan Hanlin of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Carson Jackson of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Kamden Kenerly of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Mackenzie Kiser of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson, on the president’s honor roll
- Avery Locke of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Ashton Lord of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Tanner Lumpkin of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Alexis Overman of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Alisha Paul of Pendergrass, on the president’s honor roll
- Brittany Prince of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Brianna Ricker of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Mckenzie Smith of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Marlie Stringer of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Ella Whitfield of Maysville, on the president’s honor roll
- Mary Yeager of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Francisca Valle of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Katelyn Vetter of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Joseph Sims of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Michelle Vu of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Jacob Hughes of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Jaiden Arada of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Leia Brown of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Camila Candamil of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Kyah Canty of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Alexander Christensen of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- John Coggins of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Jonathan Davidson of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Mckinna Gilstrap of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Garrison Hammond of Athens, on the president’s list
- William Hart of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Paige Kelley of Pendergrass, on the president’s honor roll
- Joshua Lassiter of Hoschton, on the president’s list
- Savannah McGee of Jefferson, on the president’s list
- Nicole Myers of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Joseph Petrocy of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Chloe Ross of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Donovan Smith-Hernandez of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Aidan Southivong of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Ariana Street of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Emma Sutton of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Ashley Thomas of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Hao Tran of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Joseph Wade of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Madison Smith of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Chasity Brown of Maysville, on the president’s honor roll
- Lane Greene of Nicholson, on the president’s honor roll
- Alexandra Vanderwolf of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Nathan Bedwell of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Evan Booth of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Kendall Brown of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Hampton Buchanan of Hoschton, on the president’s list
- Kaylee Czentnar of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Abigail Dove of Hoschton, on the president’s list
- Jessica Garcia of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- James Garland of Athens, on the president’s honor roll
- Madyson Hailey of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Thy Hoang of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Michael Holcombe of Jefferson, on the president’s honor roll
- Emma Howerton of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Madelyn Huff of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Skylar Johnson of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- James Kemmer of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Theodore Lopata of Hoschton, on the president’s list
- Alison Lyttle of Hoschton, on the president’s list
- Carmen Nichols of Athens, on the president’s list
- Jackson Odegard of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Nohemi Rodriguez of Athens, on the president’s honor roll
- Colin Rustay of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Luke Starling of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Wyatt Straksis of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
- Hailey Valles of Commerce, on the president’s honor roll
- Caroline Weatherly of Braselton, on the president’s honor roll
- Patrick Scott Barredo of Pendergrass, on the president’s list
- Angel Bayona of Pendergrass, on the president’s list
- Meghan Hamby of Hoschton, on the president’s honor roll
