For the spring 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than 1,100 participated in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies resembled a mix of traditional elements and socially distant protocols.
Local graduates were:
- Kaleigh Adams of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Summa Cum Laude.
- Aida Alarcon of Braselton, bachelor of arts, Cum Laude.
- Kaylyn Anthony of Hoschton, bachelor of science.
- Johanna Arvberger of Hoschton, bachelor of science.
- Emily Battle of Hoschton, bachelor of science.
- Lacey Beauchamp of Nicholson, associate of science.
- Jamie Beauchamp of Nicholson, bachelor of science.
- Randall Belcher of Commerce, bachelor of science.
- Sarah Beller of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Summa Cum Laude.
- Austin Benton of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration.
- Janelle Bova of Hoschton, master of public administration.
- Caitlyn Boyer of Commerce, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Briana Branch of Commerce, bachelor of arts.
- Matthew Britt of Jefferson, bachelor of science.
- Bailey Brooks of Nicholson, bachelor of science.
- Hannah Byrd of Braselton, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Sarah Cantrell of Pendergrass, bachelor of science.
- Kaitlyn Castillo of Hoschton, bachelor of arts, Magna Cum Laude.
- Jhalexuis Chandler of Athens, associate of science.
- Hailey Clark of Jefferson, bachelor of science.
- Nicolas Cochran of Jefferson, associate of science.
- Madeline Collins of Braselton, bachelor of science, Summa Cum Laude.
- Brock Davis of Hoschton, associate of science.
- Nicholas Davis of Hoschton, bachelor of business administration.
- Tyler Davis of Hoschton, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Dean Delliponti of Hoschton, bachelor of business administration.
- Lexi Delliponti of Hoschton, bachelor of science.
- Hannah Denton of Commerce, associate of science, with distinction.
- Nicholas DiPaola of Hoschton, bachelor of music.
- Raines Dunsire of Braselton, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Carter Evans of Jefferson, associate of science, with distinction.
- Chase Farris of Braselton, master of business administration.
- Brook Fenstermacher of Jefferson, bachelor of arts.
- John Fisher of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration.
- Gianna Fuller of Jefferson, associate of arts.
- Abbey Gbur of Jefferson, bachelor of arts, Magna Cum Laude.
- Logan Gerbig of Braselton, bachelor of business administration, Magna Cum Laude.
- Graham Gilley of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Eleana Gravitt of Commerce, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- McKenzie Greenlee of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Summa Cum Laude.
- Rebecca Hale of Commerce, associate of arts.
- Samantha Hall of Hoschton, associate of arts.
- Tanner Hamby of Commerce, bachelor of science.
- Alyssa Hawkins of Pendergrass, bachelor of science.
- Hannah Healan of Jefferson, bachelor of science.
- Graham Helton of Braselton, bachelor of science.
- Nicholas Henderson of Hoschton, bachelor of science, Cum Laude.
- Daniel Hooker of Maysville, bachelor of arts.
- Bailey Jarrard of Talmo, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Taylor Jockell of Hoschton, bachelor of science.
- Olivia Jolly of Jefferson, associate of science.
- Beau Jones of Hoschton, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Cassie King of Hoschton, bachelor of science, Cum Laude.
- Jonathan Kinsey of Jefferson, bachelor of science.
- Elizabeth Koning of Jefferson, master of accountancy and graduate certificate.
- Bailey Kreinbrink of Braselton, bachelor of arts.
- Alexander Ladino of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration, Cum Laude.
- Genna Langford of Homer, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Grant Latty of Talmo, bachelor of science.
- Jessica Lee of Hoschton, bachelor of business administration.
- Diana Mancilla of Jefferson, bachelor of arts, Magna Cum Laude.
- Eduardo Martinez of Jefferson, associate of science, with distinction.
- Maggie McGhee of Jefferson, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Martin Meaders of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration.
- Abigail Meyers of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Andy Minish of Maysville, master of public administration.
- John Misley of Hoschton, associate of science.
- Jean-Luc Mohele of Pendergrass, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Goldjai Moua of Braselton, associate of science.
- KajSiab Moua of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Cum Laude.
- Caroline Odum of Braselton, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Kyle O'Neal of Jefferson, Certificate.
- Ashley Peck of Pendergrass, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Robert Radosta of Hoschton, bachelor of arts.
- Allison Ramirez of Athens, associate of science.
- Hannah Richardson of Pendergrass, bachelor of science, Cum Laude.
- Gwenyth Roberts of Commerce, associate of science.
- Abby Roberts of Jefferson, bachelor of science.
- Chantel Robinson of Pendergrass, associate of arts.
- McNeely Rockwell of Hoschton, associate of arts.
- Marilen Rodriguez-Antunez of Athens, associate of science.
- Breanna Rowan of Pendergrass, associate of science.
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Deborah Sherman of Jefferson, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Jennifer Smith of Hoschton, master of science.
- Brandy Strickland of Jefferson, associate of science.
- Jordan Sunderman of Maysville, associate of arts.
- Peter Swanton of Hoschton, associate of science.
- Micaela Taylor of Jefferson, associate of arts, with distinction.
- Briana Tullis of Commerce, bachelor of business administration.
- William Warnock of Jefferson, bachelor of business administration.
- Claire Wheeler of Jefferson, associate of arts.
- Brett Whitford of Hoschton, master of business administration.
- Randall Wilbanks of Nicholson, bachelor of arts.
- Christina Wilkins of Jefferson, bachelor of science, Magna Cum Laude.
- Rejina Wilson of Hoschton, associate of science.
- Sydney Witcher of Commerce, bachelor of science.
- Gabrielle Wood of Hoschton, associate of arts.
- Terry Wright of Jefferson, bachelor of science.
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton, associate of arts, with distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.