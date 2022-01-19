The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded approximately 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates following the fall 2021 semester. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega Campus. The graduates included:
- Brittany Acuff of Hoschton, with distinction with an associate of arts in film and digital media pathway
- Carson Anderson of Maysville, with distinction with an associate of arts in business administration
- Brantley Waters of Hoschton, with distinction with an associate of arts in history
- Chase Brown of Homer, with an associate of arts in business administration
- Andrew Caldwell of Hoschton, with an associate of arts in political science
- Riley Carr of Hoschton, with an associate of arts in social work
- William Conety of Jefferson, with an associate of arts in business administration
- Lindsay Cooper of Jefferson, with an associate of arts in business administration
- Mateo Gonzalez of Braselton, with an associate of arts in art
- Sarah Moon of Jefferson, with an associate of arts in business administration
- Grace Moore of Nicholson, with an associate of arts in film and digital media pathway
- Karen Sanchez of Jefferson, with an associate of arts in business administration
- Adam Semple of Athens, with an associate of arts in film and digital media pathway
- Sarah Tate of Jefferson, with an associate of arts in journalism
- Carson Keavney of Pendergrass, with distinction with an associate of science in computer science
- Rebecca Allen of Commerce, with an associate of science in early childhood education
- Nizaiah Anderson of Homer, with an associate of science in computer science
- Hakeem Cole of Jefferson, with an associate of science in criminal justice
- Michael Dale of Braselton, with an associate of science in clinical health science
- Madison Fowler of Jefferson, with an associate of science in general studies
- Janice Guzman of Talmo, with an associate of science in early childhood education
- Austin Hill of Commerce, with an associate of science in poultry science Business
- Mallory Keck of Hoschton, with an associate of science in general studies
- Andrea Mojica of Athens, with an associate of science in psychology
- Lauren Morris of Commerce, with an associate of science in clinical health science
- Victor Murillo of Commerce, with an associate of science in biology
- Hope Richardson of Hoschton, with an associate of science in general studies
- Anna Samples of Maysville, with an associate of science in clinical health science
- Kayla Beauchamp of Commerce, Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in history and associate of arts in history
- Jacob Hill of Commerce, Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in history and bachelor of science in film and digital media
- Patricia Alarcon of Braselton, with a bachelor of arts in digital arts
- Darby Johnson of Hoschton, with a bachelor of arts in communication
- Jordan Stoebe of Hoschton, with a bachelor of arts in communication
- Taylor Bridges of Jefferson, Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting
- Michael Adams of Hoschton, with a bachelor of business administration in management
- Kaeley Creasman of Braselton, with a bachelor of business administration in marketing
- Kara Hardesty of Nicholson, with a bachelor of business administration in accounting
- Ben Kelly of Jefferson, with a bachelor of business administration in marketing
- Jordan King of Braselton, with a bachelor of business administration in management
- Maria Saucedo of Jefferson, with a bachelor of business administration in management
- Venus Sayanam of Athens, with a bachelor of business administration in marketing
- Ally Simm of Braselton, with a bachelor of business administration in marketing
- Zezmon Steeple of Homer, with a bachelor of business administration in marketing
- Cameron Zittrauer of Braselton, with a bachelor of business administration in management
- Jessica Burke of Pendergrass, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing
- Lauren Crisafulli of Braselton, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in political science
- Shafiya Khan of Commerce, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology
- Victoria Maddox of Braselton, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology
- Kaitlyn Plymale of Hoschton, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing
- Karen Rubio of Jefferson, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology
- Shelby Turrill of Commerce, Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing
- Erika Hernandez of Jefferson, Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing
- Christopher Sorrell of Braselton, Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in Environmental Spatial Analysis and certificates in fundamentals of geospatial technology, environmental science and geographic information science
- Jenna Duck of Pendergrass, Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing
- Seth Nurmi of Braselton, Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in computer science
- Chandler Barkley of Talmo, with a bachelor of science in kinesiology
- Meghan Batten of Braselton, with a bachelor of science in kinesiology
- Noe Calderon Castro of Commerce, with a bachelor of science in environmental spatial analysis and certificates in geospatial intelligence, geographic information science, and fundamentals of geospatial technology
- Tanya Cisneros of Talmo, with a bachelor of science in psychology and associate of science in psychology and associate of science in general studies
- Kaylie Fleischer of Commerce, with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies
- Madison Lucas of Jefferson, with a bachelor of science in healthcare services and informatics administration
- Andrew Meyers of Jefferson, with a bachelor of science in film and digital media
- Lyelia Moua of Hoschton, with a bachelor of science in nursing
- Ana Toops of Hoschton, with a bachelor of science in human services and delivery administration
- Kenyon Wood of Commerce, with a bachelor of science in political science
- Zachary Zambo of Hoschton, with a bachelor of science in computer science
- Susan Kiep of Hoschton, with an education specialist in school leadership
- Samantha-Jean VanFleet of Jefferson, with a master of arts in teaching
- Zeb Lackey of Hoschton, with a master of teaching in physical education
