University of North Georgia (UNG) students were recently honored during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day. The ceremonies were held on April 4 in Dahlonega, April 5 in Gainesville and April 6 in Oconee.
A total of 236 student awards were announced, including:
- Clarence Jackson of Athens was awarded Outstanding GIS Student.
- David Siha of Brasleton was awarded Teaching Assistant Award.
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton was awarded Management Excellence Award.
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton was awarded Scholarly Work Award.
- Elizabeth Davis of Jefferson was awarded The Mathematics Achievement Award.
- Emma Keiser of Hoschton was awarded Outstanding Public Relations Student.
- Erin Cook of Jefferson was awarded ESE Excellence Award (South PDC).
- Jacob Welch of Commerce was awarded Siler Scholar.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson was awarded Service and Leadership Award.
- Samantha Liss of Braselton was awarded The Mathematics Achievement Award.
- Tanya Morris of Jefferson was awarded UNG Gainesville Department of English 2023 Outstanding Senior in Writing & Publication.
- Theodore Lopata of Hoschton was awarded UNG Department of English 2023 ENGL 1101 Inman Quill Award.
Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.
