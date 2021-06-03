University of North Georgia students were recently recognized during the college's annual Student Honors and Awards Day, held this spring via Zoom.
"The Honors and Awards Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable achievements our students have earned in and outside of the classroom," said Dr. Steven Lloyd, vice provost. "This celebration also provides an opportunity to share students' feats, accomplishments, and innovations that otherwise might not be known within our campus community and beyond."
More than 238 student awards were announced via Zoom.
Winners were:
- Matthew Hamilton of Braselton was awarded the The Outstanding Math Student Award for Bachelor Degree Students and Outstanding Statistics Student.
- McKenzie Greenlee of Jefferson was awarded the Siler Scholar.
- Heather Howell of Hoschton was awarded the Siler Scholar.
- Carissa Wood of Nicholson was awarded the Siler Scholar.
- Kaleigh Adams of Jefferson was awarded the Lumpkin/North Hall PDC Outstanding Student Award.
- Tyler Davis of Hoschton was awarded the Outstanding Film and Digital Media Student.
- Graham Gilley of Jefferson was awarded the Outstanding Film and Digital Media Student.
- Diana Mancilla of Jefferson was awarded the Outstanding SCED student.
- Sheila Ann Trinh of was awarded the AA Business Administration Excellence Award.
- Christina Wilkins of Jefferson was awarded the South Hall 1 PDC Outstanding Student Award.
UNG switched to a virtual venue for health and safety reasons necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But intimate in-person recognitions happened across all campuses ahead of awards day.
"Last year, we didn't have time to transition the in-person event to a digital one," said Candace Lovell, administrative assistant to the assistant vice president of research and engagement. "This year, we wanted to give the students some more personal recognition."
Award-winning students had their pictures taken with Nigel the Nighthawk as they accepted their certificates.
"It was our way to congratulate them face to face and give them a keepsake," Lovell said.
The pictures were shared in a slideshow during the ceremony. Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.
"Each award has its own story and provides an opportunity to celebrate our students while honoring those for whom awards are named and who contributed to UNG's culture of excellence," Lloyd said.
