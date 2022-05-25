The University of North Georgia's (UNG) poultry judging team excelled in the USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest held April 1-3 at Louisiana State University. UNG's group of students tied for sixth place in market products, eighth in production and ninth in breeds. Jackson Barkley placed 10th individually in breed selection, 14th individually in market products, and was 19th overall in the contest. Team members included:
- Jackson Barkley of Talmo
- Kayley Edwards of Jefferson
