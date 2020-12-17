University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's honor roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president's list.
Local students receiving those honors were:
- Taylor Mullins of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Bailey Jarrard of Talmo — president’s honor roll.
- Carissa Wood of Nicholson — president’s honor roll.
- Kaitlyn Castillo of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Nicholas Henderson of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- McKenzie Greenlee of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Jared Pate of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Eleana Gravitt of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Natalie Greene of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Christina Wilkins of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Diana Mancilla of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Elizabeth Evans of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Mary Schaefer of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Terry Wright of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Jenna Duck of Pendergrass — president’s honor roll.
- Scott Ward of Athens — president’s list.
- Alexa Berry of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Abigail Meyers of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Ashley Peck of Pendergrass — president’s honor roll.
- Abbey Gbur of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Cameron Adams of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- India Hubbard of Athens — president’s honor roll.
- John Phillips of Maysville — president’s honor roll.
- Jonathan Kinsey of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Jessica Pass of Maysville — president’s honor roll.
- Joshua Wortel of Pendergrass — president’s honor roll.
- Katelynne Kenerly of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Kaleigh Adams of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Kyle Johnson of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Morgan Partin of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Randall Belcher of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Samuel Wells of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Sarah Beller of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Tyler Davis of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Autumn Mccann of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Kayli Allen of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Mary Chambers of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Madeline Collins of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Cody Dodge of Maysville — president’s honor roll.
- Randall Edge of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Courtney Harris of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Mackenzie Headley of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Heather Howell of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Tucker Jones of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Lauren Kelley of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Lindsey Kelley of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Dawson Malecki of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Meara Melnik of Athens — president’s honor roll.
- Mariah Millsap of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Sarah Smith of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Joshua Towe of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Brookelyn Simmons of Athens — president’s honor roll.
- Ana Arce of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Emily Gavriliuc of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Jessica Wood of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Evie Coleman of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Gabriella Paciolla of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Jaden Hoard of Homer — president’s list.
- Allison Ramirez of Athens — president’s list.
- Uriel Rivera of Athens — president’s list.
- Carson Keavney of Pendergrass — president’s list.
- Erica Hooper of Pendergrass — president’s honor roll.
- Carson Anderson of Maysville — president’s list.
- Deborah Sherman of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Emily Kollman of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Karen Sanchez of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Katherine Ronci of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Lauren Han of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Maggie McGhee of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Maria Arce of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Madison Sims of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Stephanie Landers of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Zachary Dorward of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Ansley Orth of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Britney Clune of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Beau Jones of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Camille Cowherd of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Mark Driscoll of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Noah Cross of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce — president’s list.
- Madison Waldrep of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Mccall Chambers of Cleveland — president’s honor roll.
- David Siha of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Jacob Welch of Homer — president’s honor roll.
- Giana Kirkland of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Joshua Daugherty of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Adriana Williams of Athens — president’s list.
- Darby Quakenbush of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Dagny Berger of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Seth Blahnik of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Blaine Booth of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Kevin Donnelly of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Carmen Garcia of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Eric Garcia of Athens — president’s list.
- Bristol Garrett of Braselton — president’s list.
- Megan Hanlin of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Alexandria Hanson of Talmo — president’s honor roll.
- Katlyn Harden of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Nicholas Hartsock of Braselton — president’s list.
- Cassandra Jones of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Justin Kight of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson — president’s honor roll.
- Samantha Liss of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Haleigh Lyskawa of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Terry May of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Griffin Meyer of Athens — president’s list.
- Kalvin Nguyen of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Alisha Paul of Pendergrass — president’s honor roll.
- Gabriel Popa of Hoschton — president’s honor roll.
- Hanna Pruitt of Jefferson — president’s list.
- Cecilia Reeves of Hoschton — president’s list.
- Chloe Rinke of Athens — president’s list.
- Mckenzie Smith of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Patrick Sorah of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Christopher Sorrell of Braselton — president’s honor roll.
- Thomas Stephenson of Commerce — president’s honor roll.
- Tylor Thomas of Homer — president’s honor roll.
- Amber Tullis of Jefferson — president’s honor roll.
- Alexander Widstrom of Braselton — president’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.