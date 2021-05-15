The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. The following local students were named to the dean's list:
- Abigail Bailey of Hoschton.
- Aiden Giroux of Braselton.
- Alexander Widstrom of Braselton.
- Allen Bryan of Jefferson.
- Amber Dolin of Jefferson.
- Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton.
- Ariston Toms of Hoschton.
- Ashley Brehm of Jefferson.
- Austin Fulcher of Athens.
- Austin Hill of Commerce.
- Avery Jones of Braselton.
- Avery Phillips of Jefferson.
- Beau Jones of Hoschton.
- Bekah Viverette of Braselton.
- Benjamin Gilbreath of Jefferson.
- Blaine Booth of Hoschton.
- Brandy Casas of Athens.
- Britney Casas of Athens.
- Britney Moldovan of Hoschton.
- Brittany Acuff of Hoschton.
- Brittany Farmer of Braselton.
- Brooke Clune of Hoschton.
- Cali Weed of Commerce.
- Carlie Thayer of Braselton.
- Caroline Odum of Braselton.
- Carson Anderson of Maysville.
- Carson Keavney of Pendergrass.
- Carter Evans of Jefferson.
- Catherine Martin of Jefferson.
- Chandler Barkley of Talmo.
- Christian Mendez of Hoschton.
- Christina Romero of Braselton.
- Christopher Bozeman of Braselton.
- Daniel Dzimianski of Jefferson.
- Darby Johnson of Hoschton.
- Douglas Fouche of Jefferson.
- Elizabeth Pinto of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Taylor of Braselton.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson.
- Emily Fleming of Hoschton.
- Emmalee Leuthner of Nicholson.
- Erica Hooper of Pendergrass.
- Ethan Rhea of Hoschton.
- Evan Giroux of Braselton.
- Gabriel Popa of Hoschton.
- Garrett Catanach of Jefferson.
- Grant Bennett of Braselton.
- Hailey Clark of Jefferson.
- Hakeem Cole of Jefferson.
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson.
- Hanna Pruitt of Jefferson.
- Hannah Richardson of Pendergrass.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson.
- Hunter Martyn of Jefferson.
- James Chambers of Jefferson.
- James Young of Jefferson.
- Jean-Luc Mohele of Pendergrass.
- Jenna Sutton of Braselton.
- Jennifer Luckey of Athens.
- Jesse Thomas of Commerce.
- Jessica Lowry of Jefferson.
- Jordan Mcglamry of Commerce.
- Jordan Puckett of Jefferson.
- Jordan Saville of Maysville.
- Jordan Stewart of Maysville.
- Justin Kight of Braselton.
- Justin Le of Jefferson.
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton.
- KajSiab Moua of Jefferson.
- Karen Rubio of Jefferson.
- Katelynne Kenerly of Hoschton.
- Katherine Aviles of Pendergrass.
- Katy Beller of Jefferson.
- Keri Pirtle of Nicholson.
- Kylie Fowler of Jefferson.
- Laney Fields of Commerce.
- Larkin Ethridge of Hoschton.
- Lexi Delliponti of Hoschton.
- Lindsey Coles of Jefferson.
- Madelynn Fowler of Nicholson.
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce.
- Madison Lucas of Jefferson.
- Maggie McGhee of Jefferson.
- Maria Arce of Jefferson.
- Marissa Maraccini of Jefferson.
- Mary Schaefer of Jefferson.
- Mary Young of Commerce.
- Matthew Caldwell of Hoschton.
- Matthew Gowder of Braselton.
- Matthew Hamilton of Braselton.
- Meara Melnik of Athens.
- Megan Milian of Hoschton.
- Meghan Batten of Braselton.
- Micaela Taylor of Jefferson.
- Moheb Ibrahim of Braselton.
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Hartsock of Braselton.
- Noah Clark of Athens.
- Noe Calderon Castro of Commerce.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton.
- Phoebe Bailey of Braselton.
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson.
- Samantha Liss of Braselton.
- Sarah Beller of Jefferson.
- Seth Blahnik of Hoschton.
- Spencer Wyatt of Hoschton.
- Stacy Moua of Pendergrass.
- Tanner Crump of Hoschton.
- Tanner Hamby of Commerce.
- Taylor Strickland of Braselton.
- Tristan Byrd of Braselton.
- Tucker Jones of Hoschton.
- Tyler Rice of Commerce.
- Victoria Maddox of Braselton.
- William Davidson of Hoschton.
- Yailin Islas of Pendergrass.
- Zachary Lowe of Maysville.
- Zared Mayes of Hoschton.
- Zoe Ramsey of Nicholson.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
