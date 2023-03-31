A Jefferson resident has received a 2022 Student-Faculty Collaborative Mini-Grant at the University of North Georgia's (UNG) Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (CURCA). CURCA awarded six grants.
Ranah Ocampo, of Jefferson, was awarded the grant with Dr. Jo Qian and Dr. Swapna Bhat: "Introducing Immunofluorescence Microscopy of Tetrahymena Cells in Cell Biology Lab."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.