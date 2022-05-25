University of North Georgia students who showed "promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations" were recently honored during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day events held April 12-14. Winners included:
- Kayli Allen of Braselton was awarded most outstanding bachelor of business administration student award and management excellence award.
- Blaine Booth of Hoschton was awarded outstanding engineering student.
- Jessica Cisneros Lerma of Talmo was awarded most outstanding honors program student.
- Jessica Ledford of Hoschton was awarded outstanding MAT/post baccalaureate student.
- Tanya Morris of Jefferson was awarded outstanding senior English major (writing and publication).
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson was awarded teaching assistant award.
- Natalia Velez Carerro of Jefferson was awarded outstanding art history student award.
- Sam Wells of Jefferson was awarded outstanding sports medicine student.
