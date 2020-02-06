Local University of North Georgia (UNG) students were recently invited to join the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, including:
Carlie Anderson of Pendergrass.
Diana Mancilla of Jefferson.
Jacob Phillips of Pendergrass.
Brantley Waters of Hoschton.
"This was a celebration of the students' accomplishments, because they are excelling academically," said Chantelle Tickles, assistant director of orientation and transition programs.
Students must have a 3.6 GPA and have completed at least 15 credit hours. If requirements are met, the national organization issues invitations to students, who can decide to join.
Thirty UNG students accepted the invitation, marking an increase compared to last year's 14 students. Tickles attributed the increase to Phi Theta Kappa accepting students in bachelor-degree programs instead of only associate-degree-seeking students.
"Now they will be part of an organization that provides leadership and scholarship opportunities," Tickles said.
