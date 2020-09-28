The University of North Georgia (UNG) welcomed new cadets this fall after successful completion of Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week at UNG.
New cadets at UNG include:
- Andrew Blackwell of Hoschton.
- Katherine Garrison of Commerce.
- Katelyn Sosebee of Talmo.
- Angel Willis of Jefferson.
FROG Week, led by cadets with supervision from the commandant staff, helps transition the incoming cadets to the military lifestyle of the Corps.
Structure has always been part of FROG Week at UNG, school leaders said. It increased this year with social distancing, masks and other health and safety protocols implemented as the Corps of Cadets welcomed about 180 freshmen to campus for the Aug. 6-15 training event.
"FROG Week looked a little different this year because we're following the COVID-19 guidelines to keep every cadet healthy and safe," said retired Col. Joseph Matthews, commandant of cadets at UNG. "What has not changed is that we're still training the next generation of Army leaders.
