The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8. Graduates included:
- Kendall Buscett of Braselton, bachelor of arts.
- Teyah Giannetta of Jefferson, master of science.
- Zachary Hembree of Hoschton, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
- Brittany Langston of Commerce, master of arts.
- Micah Ward of Braselton, master of arts.
- Caleb Williamson of Jefferson, master of arts.
