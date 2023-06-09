A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
- Gabrielle Griffin of Braselton was named to the deans list.
- Meredith Mcgough of Braselton was named to the presidents list.
- Bethany Owensby of Commerce was named to the deans list.
- Kennedy Fladger of Hoschton was named to the presidents list.
- Isaac Lee of Hoschton was named to the deans list.
- Claire McKittrick of Hoschton was named to the deans list.
- Wylie Frazier of Jefferson was named to the presidents list.
- Teagan Moon of Jefferson was named to the deans list.
- Melina Taddei of Jefferson was named to the deans list.
- Lauren Scott of Maysville was named to the presidents list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.