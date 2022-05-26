The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2022 honor roll lists, including the chancellor's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. Locals named to the chancellor's honor roll included:
- Katherine Sims, of Jefferson, majoring in general business.
- Hayden McGee, of Braselton, majoring in exercise science.
- Grace Baldwin, of Maysville, majoring in integrated marketing communications.
