The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2023 honor roll lists, including dean's honor roll. The following local students made the list:
- Grace Baldwin, of Maysville, majoring in integrated marketing communications
- Adelynn Butler, of Hoschton, majoring in allied health studies.
- Landry Martin, of Commerce, majoring in elementary education.
