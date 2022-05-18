University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recently recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's honor roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president's list.
Honorees included:
- Cameron Blake of Braselton, president's list.
- Ryan Kwiatkowski of Hoschton, president's list.
- Savannah McGee of Jefferson, president's list.
- Steffani Pass of Hoschton, president's list.
- Kelly Still of Monroe, president's list.
- Emma Tucker of Jefferson, president's list.
- Sarah Watson of Commerce, president's list.
- Lillie Woodall of Pendergrass, president's list.
- Jacob Barnes of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Jacob Belisle of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Alexa Berry of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Livia Blackstock of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Ashley Brehm of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Charlize Broomfield of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Ashley Bunker of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- James Chambers of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Mary Chambers of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Victoria Chinn of Maysville, president's honor roll.
- Alexander Christensen of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Ansley Clark of Pendergrass, president's honor roll.
- John Coggins of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Lauren Collins of Maysville, president's honor roll.
- Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Jonathan Davidson of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Alejandro De Villena of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Cameron Dean of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Katie Deitz of Nicholson, president's honor roll.
- Destiney Dempsey of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Cailin Dickey of Homer, president's honor roll.
- Cody Dodge of Maysville, president's honor roll.
- Ellie Dorough of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Alanna Dorsey of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Daniel Dzimianski of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Randall Edge of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Larkin Ethridge of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Alexis Florentine of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Carmen Garcia of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Carri Haigh of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Megan Hanlin of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Katlyn Harden of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- William Hart of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Allie Holder of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Heather Howell of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Isaiah Jean-Baptiste of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Jessica Kasongo of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Paige Kelley of Pendergrass, president's honor roll.
- Dylana Kent of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Mackenzie Kiser of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Avery Locke of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Jessica Lowry of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Kate Magana of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Morgan Marr of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Marietta Martin of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Kristiyana Masheva of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Rachael Maxwell of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Jennifer Miller of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- John Misley of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Stacy Moua of Pendergrass, president's honor roll.
- Tristen Nixon of Athens, president's honor roll.
- Victoria Oh of hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Shelby Pacholke of Pendergrass, president's honor roll.
- Jessica Pass of Maysville, president's honor roll.
- Ethan Pearson of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Lily Petty of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Garett Pinson of Jeffeson, president's honor roll.
- Keri Pirtle of Nicholson, president's honor roll.
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Darby Quakenbush of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Ana Quezada Garcia of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Allison Ramirez of Athens, president's honor roll.
- Mackenzie Revell of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Chloe Rinke of Athens, president's honor roll.
- Dakota Robertson of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Jack Rohlfs of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Isaiah Romano of Athens, president's honor roll.
- Brian Rozier of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Brookelyn Simmons of Athens, president's honor roll.
- Madison Smith of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Mckenzie Smith of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Donovan Smith-Hernandez of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Aidan Southivong of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Thomas Stephenson of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Taylor Stevens of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Autumn Stewart of Pendergrass, president's honor roll.
- Jordan Stewart of Maysville, president's honor roll.
- Ariana Street of Hoschton, president's honor roll.
- Jenna Sutton of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Allison Tant of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Joshua Towe of Braselton, president's honor roll.
- Natalia Velez Carrero of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Ella Whitfield of Maysville, president's honor roll.
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Angel Willis of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Carissa Wood of Nicholson, president's honor roll.
- Jessica Wood of Commerce, president's honor roll.
- Ashley Xiong of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Lucy Xiong of Jefferson, president's honor roll.
- Katy Beller of Jefferson, president's list.
- Kaitlyn Roper of Braselton, president's list.
