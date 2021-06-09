More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring 2021 dean's list.
- Khamil Canty of Braselton.
- Brianna Evans of Athens.
- Emily Donat of Hoschton.
- Caroline Weinhart of Hoschton.
- John Blackstock of Jefferson.
- Katie Stone of Jefferson.
- John Coggins of Commerce.
- Angel Summerour of Jefferson.
- Sarah Carithers of Athens.
- Mollie Brewer of Braselton.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
