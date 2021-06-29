Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of spring 2021, including the following area residents:
- Joshua Brice of Jefferson earned the master of arts in teaching in health and physical education
- Sarah Carithers of Athens earned the bachelor of science in organizational leadership
- Emily Donat of Hoschton earned the bachelor of science in education in communication disorders
- Alicia Harvey of Commerce earned the master of education in educational leadership
- Ronnie Jones of Braselton earned the education specialist in school counseling
- Trinity Kessler of Nicholson earned the master of arts in teaching in special education
These students are among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during spring semester 2021.
