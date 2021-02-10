Valdosta State University recently recognized its graduating class of fall 2020, which includes the following area residents:
- Lynda Bunner of Athens earned the master of library and information science
- Marcy Hardaway of Hoschton earned the master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching
- Cara Lindsey of Commerce earned the doctor of education in curriculum and instruction
- Justin Meyer of Braselton earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
- Lindsey Pearce of Braselton earned the bachelor of science in education in elementary education
- Shirley Purdy of Braselton earned the education specialist in school counseling
- Ashley Wheeler of Nicholson earned the education specialist in instructional technology
