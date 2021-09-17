Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of summer 2021. This includes the following area residents:
- Anna Alexander of Jefferson earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
- Megan Chambers of Jefferson earned the master of education in elementary education
- Rebekah Cooper of Hoschton earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
- John Cropp of Athens earned the master of library and information science
- Randall Dowling of Hoschton earned the doctor of public administration
- Makimsey Morris of Commerce earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
- Mary Rogers of Hoschton earned the master of education in elementary education
- Katie Sellers of Jefferson earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
- Mary Sundermeyer of Braselton earned the master of education in elementary education
- Rebecca Thompson of Jefferson earned the master of education in elementary education
- Daniel Warzon of Braselton earned the education specialist in teacher leadership
More than 550 students completed their degree requirements during summer semester 2021.
