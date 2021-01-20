More than 2,100 students were named to Valdosta State University's fall 2020 dean's list.
The following area residents were recognized on this list:
- Khamil Canty of Braselton
- Samuel Wilson of Hoschton
- Brianna Evans of Athens
- Emily Donat of Hoschton
- Ciprian Tiriteu of Hoschton
- Caroline Weinhart of Hoschton
- John Blackstock of Jefferson
- John Coggins of Commerce
- Sarah Carithers of Athens
- Mollie Brewer of Braselton
- Madison Meeker of Hoschton
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU.
To qualify for dean's list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
