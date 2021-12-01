Piedmont University's Instrumental Chamber Ensembles performed the works of Haydn, Brahms and other compositions on Nov. 18 that showcased the talents of several students, including Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
The Instrumental Chamber Ensembles are comprised of students taking the university's chamber ensemble class, as well as two students studying piano under the direction of Artist-in-Residence Jeri-Mae Astolfi.
Each semester, the instruments of the students taking the class vary. This semester, there were three clarinetists and four saxophonists. Director Dianasue Walton selects music that works for the instruments on hand.
For the performance, Walton selected Haydn's London Trio No. 1, which was originally written for the flute and cello, but which has been scored for the clarinet.
The concert also featured a version of Linus and Lucy, from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," written for saxophone, as well as Saxophobia, a piece Walton was saving for the right moment - which happened to be the fall semester.
To make use of Piedmont's collection of 27 Steinways, Walton also sought pieces that would incorporate piano. Two clarinetists, a saxophonist and a pianist collaborated on works including Josef Mysliwecek's Trio Sonata, which was originally written for flute, violin, cello and piano.
