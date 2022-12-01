The University of North Georgia (UNG) Department of Visual Arts and the Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA) office partnered for the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Student Art Exhibition. Natalia Velez-Carrero, from Jefferson, was among the featured artists.

Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration of the history and culture of Latinx and Hispanic communities in the United States, ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The exhibition ran from Sept. 23 to Oct. 14 in the new Student Gallery in the Arts & Technology Building on UNG's Gainesville Campus.

