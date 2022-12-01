The University of North Georgia (UNG) Department of Visual Arts and the Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA) office partnered for the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Student Art Exhibition. Natalia Velez-Carrero, from Jefferson, was among the featured artists.
Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration of the history and culture of Latinx and Hispanic communities in the United States, ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The exhibition ran from Sept. 23 to Oct. 14 in the new Student Gallery in the Arts & Technology Building on UNG's Gainesville Campus.
The exhibition featured pieces in painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, photography, digital painting and graphic design.
Ana Pozzi Harris, UNG senior lecturer of art history, shared that this event offered UNG students of Latin American descent the opportunity to voice their experiences through art.
"Students explored subjects such as the importance of family bonds; the syncretic ancestry of Mesoamerican, indigenous and Christian beliefs; and the expressive power of colorful music and dance in celebrations," Pozzi Harris said.
A reception and awards ceremony was held Oct.14 with Wendy Medrano, '19, as exhibition judge. There were six countries represented in the exhibition: Mexico, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago, and five awards of equal rank were given at the ceremony. Velez-Carrero was among the award winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.