A dozen University of North Georgia (UNG) undergraduate students have the opportunity to take part in projects funded by Faculty Undergraduate Summer Engagement (FUSE) research grants. The programs run from May 31-July 22 and cover a variety of academic disciplines.
Madison Waldrep, of Commerce, is one of the FUSE grant recipients. Waldrep and a fellow student are supervised by Ryan Thompson, associate professor of mathematics, "Solving the Fornberg-Whitham equation, which models the evolution of shallow water waves."
"FUSE offers students the chance to participate in mentored undergraduate research projects that introduce them to the ins and outs of research, from project conception to implementation," Anastasia Lin, assistant vice president of Academic Affairs and director of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities, said. "Students expand their critical thinking and problem-solving skills by working alongside faculty through every step of the research process."
FUSE supports students through a series of professional development activities including workshops, meetings with the Nationally Competitive Scholarships office and presentation practice. By summer's end, students develop both an abstract to submit to external conferences and a poster presentation to share with the UNG community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.