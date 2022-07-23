A dozen University of North Georgia (UNG) undergraduate students have the opportunity to take part in projects funded by Faculty Undergraduate Summer Engagement (FUSE) research grants. The programs run from May 31-July 22 and cover a variety of academic disciplines.

Madison Waldrep, of Commerce, is one of the FUSE grant recipients. Waldrep and a fellow student are supervised by Ryan Thompson, associate professor of mathematics, "Solving the Fornberg-Whitham equation, which models the evolution of shallow water waves."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.