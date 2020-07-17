Anna Waldron of Pendergrass is one of more than 800 students who received their diploma and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on August 15.
Waldron received a bachelor of science in cognitive neuroscience.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Anna Waldron of Pendergrass is one of more than 800 students who received their diploma and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on August 15.
Waldron received a bachelor of science in cognitive neuroscience.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.