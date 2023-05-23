University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
William Wall, of Hoschton, was among those honored.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
William Wall, of Hoschton, was among those honored.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.