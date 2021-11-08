Mason Alexander Ware, of Jefferson, was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a ceremony held on Sept. 17. Ware is the son of Ashley and Keith E. Ware.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875 the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the University.
