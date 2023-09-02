The University of West Georgia has named two local residents to the summer 2023 president's list:
- Maria Blencowe, of Commerce
- Jennifer Williams, of Jefferson
The president's list is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
