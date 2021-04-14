Adria Whitworth of Jefferson Middle School has been named the 2021 National Outstanding Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year representing Georgia. The recognition was given by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP).
Dr. Bob Heaberlin, the executive director of the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals (GAMSP), made the announcement on April 2.
“Mrs. Whitworth has been a leader in developing a culture of caring teachers who support the high expectations for all types of learners," said Melanie Sigler, the Principal of Jefferson Middle School. "She is focused on doing what is right for students which may not always translate into what is easy for teachers. She has learned to balance both so that both teachers and students feel supported. She cares about people, pays attention to detail, leads and monitors the instructional process and is a presence in the room. Mrs. Whitworth shares the common goals of the administration in a true spirit of collaboration and is highly respected by her faculty and staff.”
Whitworth has been assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School since February 2017. She began her Georgia career in education as a media specialist at Norcross High School from 2005 to 2013. From 2013 to 2017, she served as the media specialist at Jefferson High School before being named the assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School.
In addition to being named the NOAP from Georgia this year, Whitworth also was selected for leadership awards by her colleagues in the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals. In 2018 she was awarded the GAMSP Emerging Leader Award and in 2020 Whitworth was named a Georgia Outstanding Assistant Principal.
Whitworth earned her bachelor of science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2003; a masters of education degree from the University of Georgia in 2005; and an educational specialist degree from the University of North Georgia in 2010. Whitworth will be honored by NAESP at the annual NAESP Conference in July in Chicago and at the annual GAMSP/GAESP Fall Conference in October at Lake Lanier Islands.
Since 1978, the Georgia Association of Middle School Principals has served as Georgia’s professional middle grades educational leadership association and now represents over 600 middle level principals and assistant principals throughout the state. In addition to being an affiliate of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, GAMSP maintains close ties with the metropolitan Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Elementary School Principals and its 20,000 educational leader members worldwide. The National Outstanding Assistant Principal Award is sponsored annually by NAESP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.