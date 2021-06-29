Carley Wilson of Commerce was recently accepted to the Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) Primary Care Accelerated Track (ACT) Program, announced MUSM Dean Jean Sumner, M.D., FACP.
The Primary Care ACT Program allows students interested in a career in family medicine, general internal medicine or pediatrics to have the opportunity to complete their medical school coursework in an accelerated three-year program of study.
Scholarships are awarded to highly-qualified medical students upon the completion of their first year of medical school and cover tuition for the second and third years. These students must be in good academic standing and have a strong desire to practice primary care in a rural area.
After graduation, ACT Scholars are guaranteed a residency with one of MUSM’s primary teaching hospital partners. Upon completion of residency, Scholars are required to participate in three years of continuous, full-time, primary care medical practice in a medically underserved or rural area of Georgia. The practice must also accept Medicaid patients.
“This is an outstanding program that enables qualified students to accelerate their education, decrease their debt and enter the workforce sooner without sacrificing quality,” said Dr. Sumner. “This program wouldn’t be possible without the strong support and leadership of Georgia’s state legislature and governor.”
Graduating from East Jackson Comprehensive High School in 2016, Wilson completed her undergraduate education at Mercer and knew that’s where she wanted to attend medical school, as well.
“The passion for service, making a difference in individuals’ lives, forming connections and trust across a community, and filling the gap in medical access across Georgia are what drew me to Mercer and the ACT Program,” she said. “I am honored to be granted this opportunity.”
Wilson is dedicated to supporting Mercer’s mission to place physicians in rural and medically underserved areas. She will serve this mission by returning to northeast Georgia to practice pediatrics in a medically underserved community.
Carley is the daughter of Robin and Martha Wilson.
