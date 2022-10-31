West Jackson Elementary School (WJES) was recently awarded the Vibrant Community Grant from the Department of Education. The grant will be used to increase educational opportunities for students to learn more about the Arts.

The Vibrant Communities grant awarded WJES $4,666 to improve the school's art program and expand students' hands-on learning with projects, workshops and to increase artistic learning opportunities for visual learners.

