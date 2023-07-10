West Jackson Elementary School has been awarded the Arts Education Program Grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts. The grant is for $7,995.
West Jackson Elementary was awarded the grant after the Georgia Council for the Arts reviewed WJES’ services and the impact those services will make on the community.
The panelists commended WJES’ collaboration between teachers and artist instructors for its impact on students within the school, along with the varied process for evaluating the program. The panelists also commended WJES’ program design, with reachable goals and clear opportunities for program evaluation.
West Jackson Elementary is a Georgia STEAM Certified School for its commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The panelists complimented WJES for the integration of its STEAM program into curriculum throughout the school.
The Georgia Council for the Arts awards approximately $3.5 million in Bridge, Project and Arts Education Grants for the Fiscal Year 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.