Young Harris College President Dr. Drew L. Van Horn has announced the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to the dean's list. The following students made the list:
- Chloe Cantrell of Nicholson
- Sarah Comer of Jefferson
- Teresa Dixon of Jefferson
- Kimberly Esquivel of Maysville
- Amber Jackson of Maysville
- Kerrigan Nolan of Jefferson
