The Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Program announces that schools may participate in the Seamless Summer Option for the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs in the new school year.
A school district or a single school may offer meals at no charge to all students. Households are not required to complete meal applications to qualify for meals at no cost.
