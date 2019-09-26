The Commerce Public Library will host its SCORE workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. The main topic for the night will be "driving a new business with the help of social media." Tom Murphy, president of MURCON, Murphy Consulting, Inc., will share his expertise with those who attend. How to choose the right social networks, a 15-minute social media plan and getting started in this pay-to-play world will all be discussed.
A new Tween/Young Adults Book Club will have its first meeting on Thursday, Oct.3, at 5 p.m. This will be an opportunity for interested readers to meet and be introduced to the first book, “A Bridge to Terabithia.” There will be a craft and a get-to-know-you game with staff member Alyssa Roberson.
“Because of the overwhelmingly positive response from the watercolor galaxy program this summer, the Young Adults Bee Creative art program began the new school year with a bee-themed watercolor project in September,” stated Angel Abounader, library manager.
On Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. there will be an 'Intro to Cosplay' event to help with Halloween costume endeavors. "The cosplay community showcases a large variety of techniques that will take a costume to the next level," says staff member Natalie Thompson. There will also be a watercolor pumpkin patch beginners project that evening.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. there will be a celebration of Latin American Culture at the library. There will be food, folk dances and music.
“As always: It's fun. It's free. It's at the library,” says Abounader.
The library is planning the annual Boo Fest for Tuesday Oct. 22. "Be sure to leave that date free on your calendar," advises children's librarian Catherine Harris. "There will be a picture booth, games, animal balloons, face painting, a costume contest and more. Check back for more details next week.”
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Linwood Barclay's “Elevator Pitch,” J.A. Jance's “Sins of the Father,” Vince Flynn's “Lethal Agent,” Meg Cabot's “No Judgments” and Fern Michaels' “Spirit of the Season.”
New nonfiction titles now on the shelves at the library include: “United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O'Reilly, “Hollywood godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob” by Gianni Russo, “Hollywood Godfather: The Life and Crimes of Billy Wilkerson” by W.R.Wilkerson III and “A Death in White Bear Lake: The True Chronicle of an All-American Town” by Barry Siegel.
Movies are being added to the library’s collection each week as well. Some of the recent acquisitions in the children's section include “Madagascar,” “Ratatouille” and “Happy Feet.” New in the adult section are three “X-Men” DVD's, “Lawrence of Arabia,” and “Rain Man.”
“There are so many new, though, that it's really good to come and browse the DVD section,” states Abounader.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. Tween/Young Adults book club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers
Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., SCORE workshop
Mondays, 6 p.m., Yoga
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
The library is located at 1344 S. Broad Street, Commerce.
For more information on library programs, call 706-335-5946.
