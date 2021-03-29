The Seamless Summer Food Program (SSFP) will be offered in Jackson County to fill the summer meal gap for children.
"Each summer, 18 million students are at risk of going hungry when the school year ends and school lunches are no longer available," school leaders state. "For many children, school meals are the only complete and nutritious meals they eat, and in the summer they go without. This summer, the need will likely increase. SSFP is a federally funded program that provides free meals to children ages 18 and under during the summer, when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. Faith-based, community, and private non-profit organizations can make a difference in the lives of hungry children by serving meals with SSFP administered by Jackson County School Nutrition Program. Churches, recreation centers, playgrounds, and parks are eligible to serve meals. Your organization may become a SSFP site where meals are served."
Those who would like to receive more information on behalf of your organization, are attend a virtual orientation session. Two options are offered:
•Tuesday, April 13 at 2 p.m.
Topic: Seamless Summer Community Meeting Join Zoom Meeting" https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89159029461?pwd=eTFVRkxmNHVhejlzZmpNVlo2Vmthdz09 Meeting ID: 891 5902 9461 Passcode: Summer2021
•Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
Topic: Seamless Summer Community Meeting Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84263082566?pwd=bzk3ZHJMczlqWk5BVzZjb0c1Z1MvQT09 Meeting ID: 842 6308 2566 Passcode: Summer2021
For additional information on Seamless Summer Meals for Jackson County students, contact Debra Morris (dmorris@jcss.us) or Mistene Pruitt (mmpruitt@jcss.us) at 706-367-5151.
All host sites must participate in an orientation session in order to receive meals.
"We look forward to the opportunity to work with you to make wholesome meals available to deserving students all summer long," school leaders state.
