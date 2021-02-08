The Seed Library is back at the Jefferson Public Library.
"Become a member and get free seeds to plant in your garden," Elizabeth Jones states. "Learn gardening tips and tricks from our Master Gardener and Seed Librarian. Visit Jefferson.prlib.org and click on Seed Library to find out how you can become a member, when to get free seeds and start planting something today."
CRAFT COMPETITION
Local homeschoolers really enjoyed the “Get Crafty” competition, Jones states. Homeschoolers took home a bag filled with crafting supplies and were given the challenge of creating something which showed what “happiness” meant to them.
"Thank you everyone who participated," Jones states. "Congratulations to our winners: Hud, age 7 and Lauren, age 6 for a fantastic job of displaying Happiness. If you are a homeschooler and would like to participate in our next 'Get Crafty' competition, email Cathleen at chill@prlib.org to get on the mailing list."
POST CARD CONTEST
For teens and kids, a post card contest is being held for ages 8+. Those who would like to participated are asked to come to the library and pick up a blank post card, starting February 8.
"Show off your skills with a drawing or painting, then mail it back to us," Jones states. "There will be first, second and third place winners with awesome prizes. Post cards must be received by March 1. Winners will be chosen March 8."
STORYTIME
Storytime live continues on Facebook. Join Kasey every Friday at 10 a.m. for a live Storytime at fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
The library offer printing, copying, faxing and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
BEAN STACK CHALLENGE
A new challenge on Bean Stack is being offered. 1,000 books before kindergarten is a nationwide program designed to help parents and/or caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten by reading together. The program is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The goal is to read 1,000 books (and yes you can repeat books!) before your child begins kindergarten. Go to prlib.beanstack.org to get started.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library includes: Ace Atkins’ “Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me,” Marie Benedict’s “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie,” Rita Mae Brown’s “Out of Hounds,” Laura Childs’ “Egg Shooters,” Jane Cleland’s “Hidden Treasure,” Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player Two,” Patricia Cornwell’s “Spin,” Tarryn Fisher’s “The Wrong Family,” Nicci Frenach’s “House of Correction,” Lisa Gardner’s “Before She Disappeared,” Abbie Greaves’ “The Silent Treatment,” James Grippando’s “Twenty,” Rachel Hawkins’ “The Wife Upstairs,” Faye Kellerman’s “The Lost Boys,” Julia Kelly’s “The Last Garden in England,” Jayne Ann Krentz’s “All the Colors of the Night,” Amiee Molloy’s “Goodnight Beautiful,” James Patterson’s “The Russian,” Thomas Perry’s “Eddie’s Boy," Douglas Preston’s “The Scorpion’s Tail,” Allie Reynolds’ “Shiver,” Jennifer Robson’s “Our Darkest Night,” Jane Smiley’s “Perestroika in Paris,” Danielle Steel’s “Neighbors,” Brad Taylor’s “American Traitor” and P. J. Tracy’s “Deep in the Dark.”
The library hours continue to be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in.
