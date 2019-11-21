Couples danced the night away at the Senior Sock Hop that was held on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Jefferson Civic Center. The dance was sponsored by Silver Sneakers and the Jefferson Recreation Department. Kay Williams Smith was the host and she is in charge of the senior exercise programs and activities at the Rec Center. The caterer was Denise White and the DJ was Mike Stone. There were hot dogs, hamburgers and floats available along with door prizes, cute outfits and lots of dancing.
