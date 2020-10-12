The seniors at the Mason Manor Apartments got together to collect aluminum cans to donate to the Commerce Fire Department.
Geneva Haggard, a tenant of the complex, said “We want to do something to give back to our community.”
The Commerce Fire Department collects the aluminum items to support the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation.
“We didn’t make it a contest”, says Sunshine Duckett, the Manager of the apartment complex, “but I want to acknowledge Howard Harris for donating the most cans for the cause."
Duckett also thanks Chief Dean for personally taking the time to come out and meet with the tenants to receive the donations.
The tenants have agreed to make this an on-going project in hopes to encourage more groups and organizations to support this worthy cause.
