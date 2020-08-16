Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum recently returned from the Georgia Sheriff Association's annual summer training conference at Lake Lainer Islands.
Seventy sheriffs from around the state participated in the three-day event. The sheriffs attended multiple training sessions, received timely information and conducted association business.
The conference was devoted to training sessions to update the sheriffs on topics relevant to public safety and the office of sheriff. Expert speakers provided training to the sheriffs on legislative and legal issues, biological weapons and preparedness, COVID 19 and the courts, state law enforcement and community relations and other topics.
The sheriffs heard from Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Executive Director Pete Skandalakis of the Prosecuting Attorney's Council, Director Homer Bryson of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and other state agency heads.
"The services required by the office of sheriff in every county of the state are critical to the safety of our citizens and are unlike the mandates of all other local or state law enforcement agencies," said Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. "During this important training event, sheriffs convened to identify viable solutions to complex and costly issues facing sheriffs' offices and local taxpayers. Their participation is vital if we are to seek out the best practices in fulfilling these important responsibilities."
Other highlights of the conference included the installation of the 2020-21 officers for the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. The newly-elected officers are: President, Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed; 1st vice president, Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester; 2nd vice president, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump; and secretary-treasurer, Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.
New officers installed for the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Home Inc. include: President, Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley; 1st vice president, McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup; 2nd vice president, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff; and secretary-treasurer, Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley.
The Georgia Sheriffs' Association Inc. is comprised of 159 elected sheriffs with the support of 70,000 honorary members throughout the state who recognize and appreciate the service of the constitutional office of sheriff and the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes Inc.
