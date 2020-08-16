Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum was a recent speaker at the Jefferson Rotary Club with COVID 19 and its impact on her department being among the topics she discussed.
The sheriff said her department has been fortunate as the coronavirus is concerned. She said one jailer and one deputy contracted the virus near the beginning of the pandemic but both have since recovered. Another deputy is still recovering at home, having contracted it more recently.
Jail inmates have been kept safe due to following strict health recommendations from the federal and state governments. However, she said it has been difficult trying to keep both her staff and jail inmates from getting infected by the virus.
