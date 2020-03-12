Addie J. Sims announces the marriage of her daughter, Felesha A. Sims to the Rev. Charlie Josey Jr., Belle Glade, Fla., son of the late Charlie Josey Sr. and Willie L. Josey, Belle Glade, Fla.
The wedding was held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bush River Baptist Church. The service was done by the Rev. Julius Mack, Jefferson.
