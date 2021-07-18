A gospel singing will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 40 Old Kings Bridge Road, Nicholson, at 6 p.m. on July 24 featuring Sacred Calling and The Old Paths.
Singing planned July 24 at New Hope Baptist Church
Angie Gary
