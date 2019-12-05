South Jackson Elementary School, located at 1630 New Kings Bridge Road, will host the fifth annual Holiday Market on Monday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds from vendor registrations will support the SJES Student Ambassador Experience, the school's leadership program.
Local vendors and South Jackson classes will sell a wide range of products at the market. Proceeds from class sales will support various projects and classes.
To register, visit the SJES Holiday Market website at https://sites.google.com/jcss.us/south-jackson-holiday-market/home or register directly at https://tinyurl.com/sjmarket19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.