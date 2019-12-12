Steven Jahng, relationship officer of SK Battery America was the invited guest at the Jackson County Community Outreach 's December 3 membership meeting.
Mr. Jahng took this opportunity to meet the JCCO membership and outside invited guest and provide related available information regarding the forthcoming SK Battery complex in Commerce. He stated that Geogia Quick Start program and Lanier Technical College would most likely be the two workfoce training modes to fulfill the skills needed by SK.
"He understands the value of all segments of our community and region to contribute to the success of SK Battery America," Jim Scott, JCCO president stated. "Some members questions were regarding infrastructure needs to support not only SK but new SK support businesses, housing needs, medical facilities, impact on our school systems, skilled workforce availability on a long range basis. It was discussed as how the JCCO can assist positively to SK and continue to be a strong champion for both academic and tech training in our county."
Mr. Jahng stated he “Was impressred with our dual enrollment programs in Jackson County” adding an increased dimension to economic development. He related that SK has other than its main plant in South Korea, one plant in Hungary, two plants in China and the Commerce plant will serve the United States auto market with EV battery units. He also advised the JCCO members that at some point in 2020 contingent of contractors will arrive in Jackson County to install equipment in phase one of the plant.
JCCO members in attendance were Jim Scott, the Rev. B. H. Bailey, Anita Brown-Jackson, Gene Gilliam the Rev. Luis Hernandez, Charlotte Johnson, Alice Rucker, Renee Brown, Dulce Gerber and JCCO Student Intern Jackson Fuller. The invited guest who came was Claude Lay, Steward of Paradise AME Church, Jefferson.
"As President of the JCCO, we sincerely thank Mr. Jahng for spending his time with us," Scott said.
