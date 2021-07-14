A snake display will be featured at the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, July 31.
Patrons can learn all about Georgia snakes both venomous and non-venomous. Dr. Andy and his snake friends will be visiting the library all day so drop in any time.
YOGA
Yoga for adults will resume on Thursday, July 29, and will begin at 6 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga- mat, if they have one. There will be a few mats available for those who do not have one of their own. A donation is suggested but not required.
"The goal is to have fun and be healthy," organizers state.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
As the Summer Reading Program ends at the Commerce Public Library, the staff offers thanks to all of the supporters and staff.
"The library wants to extend a warm thank you to all our Summer Reading Program supporters, our Friends of the Commerce Public Library, Subway, Commerce Dairy Queen, Fit to a Tee, the Eric Redmon Foundation, El Parian, Piedmont Regional, the City of Commerce and our many volunteers and private donors," library manager Angel Abounader states. "Congratulations to the children who participated in this year's summer reading program.
Ms. Catherine adds, " I am so proud of all the kids who participated in this summer's 'Tail and Tales' reading challenge. And thank you to the adults who came in to support the children in meeting their summer reading goals. We have had so much fun handing out prizes, and helping you select books and materials. Keep up the great work!"
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Charles Todd's "An Irish Hostage," Danielle Steel's "Nine Lives," Kathy Reich's "The Bone Code," Tracey Emerson Wood's "The War Nurse," and David Rosenfelt's "Dog Eat Dog." Todd's and Emerson's novels are set in, or shortly after, World War I. Todd's is in Ireland while Emerson's is based on a true story in France.
"Finding Freedom: A Cook's Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch" is a biography by Erin French set against the backdrop of rural Maine. Other new nonfiction include: "Heart and Steel" by Bill Cowher, "Letters to a Young Athlete" by Chris Bosh and "The Man I Knew" by Jean Becker. This last is the story of George H.W. Bush post-presidency. Cowher's is an inspirational football story while Bosh, a legendary NBA player, shares his hard-earned wisdom.
Recently added children's books include Peter Wohlleben's "Do You Know Where the Animals Live?," Dr. Kate Biberdorf's "Kate the Chemist: The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments for Kids," and Marja Baeten's "Wild Animals of the Savannah." Newer copies of popular children's titles such as "Dog Man" and "Captain Underpants" have also just been added.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, Art Tales with Ms. Laura, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-in (Ages 8-12).
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. (ages 11-18).
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Saturday, Drop-in Snake display with Dr. Andy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.