Kathy Church of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources charmed the children at the Nicholson Public Library with the “Snakes Alive” Program. Attendees learned about snakes native to Georgia and how to react when you encounter one. The children learned that several snakes are listed in the “black” snake category but are different colors? The children also got to touch and pet a milk snake.
The “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program continues at the Nicholson Public Library. Children receive incentives for signing up, at 20 points and 40 points. It’s not too late to still register. Stop by the library or visit prlib.org.
The Adult Summer Reading Program has started. It is for ages 16 and older. Books can be adult fiction or nonfiction, as well as young adult. All books must be checked out and belong to the Nicholson Public Library. Reading two books equals one ticket for the drawing. One prize, per household. Drawings will be held on Friday, July 9, 16, 23 and 30.
READING PROGRAMS
Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Programs will be presented on Monday, July 5, and 12, at 11:30 a.m. Join Lady Sherri for story yime at the Library Annex located in the Benton Center.
On Thursday, July 1, the Paws to Tails Program will be presented at 11:30 a.m. It’s all about dogs and cats as MOAS, Jackson County K-9 Unit will show and present information on their canines and felines.
"We will also have an agility dog perform," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "Lady Sherri will have a story time based around dogs. The program will be held in the Nicholson City Park. We are still collecting much needed pet supplies for MOAS at the library. Supply lists are available at the library or on our Facebook Page. Story time will start at 11:30 a.m.
On Thursday, July 15, there will be Water Fun at 11:30 a.m. at the Nicholson City Park.
FOOD PROGRAM
The Seamless Summer Feeding continues at the Nicholson Public Library. The bus is at the library Mondays through Thursdays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Meal packages include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package is available on Thursdays. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child 18 or younger is eligible. There will not be a bus on Monday July 5th in observance of Independence Day.
Practice your Spanish with Ms. Irma on Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson at Spanish Story Time, monthly on the library Facebook page.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing, and scanning at a nominal charge.
FARMERS MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday of each month through September. There are still have a few spots available. Booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
The Nicholson library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State available to initiate and execute passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
